The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks will face the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets in a potential NBA Finals preview on Saturday night. Milwaukee has won five of its last six games, blowing out Utah in a 144-116 final on Friday night. Denver has won three of its last four games, with its latest win coming against Washington on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.5.

Nuggets vs. Bucks spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets vs. Bucks over/under: 234 points

Nuggets vs. Bucks money line: Denver -140, Milwaukee +118

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver wrapped up a five-game road trip with wins over Brooklyn and Washington earlier in the week, covering the 9-point spread in its 118-104 win over the Wizards. Nikola Jokic finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points to keep the Nuggets three games ahead of Memphis atop the Western Conference standings. They have been off since Wednesday, and Milwaukee is on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Nuggets have been dominant at home this season, rolling to a 30-6 record at Ball Arena. Jokic is the two-time reigning NBA MVP winner and is nearly averaging a triple-double with 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists. Denver is in a position to earn the No. 1 seed in the conference for the first time in franchise history, so the crowd will be energized for this showdown on Saturday night.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has taken control of first place in the Eastern Conference by going 24-3 since Jan. 21, winning all 10 of its games in February. The Bucks are riding a three-game winning streak coming into this matchup, beating Toronto, San Antonio and Utah in their last three outings. They were dominant in the latter two wins, including Friday's 144-116 win at Utah behind a season-high 25 points from Grayson Allen.

All five starters scored at least 17 points for Milwaukee in the blowout, as Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, 11 assists and six rebounds on an efficient 10 of 13 shooting. He leads the Bucks with 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. They are 12-1 in their last 13 road games, while Denver has only covered the spread three times in its last nine games.

