The Houston Rockets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Houston is 15-47 overall and 7-24 at home, while Milwaukee is 38-23 overall and 18-13 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Milwaukee is favored by 13 points in the latest Rockets vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5.

Rockets vs. Bucks spread: Rockets +13

Rockets vs. Bucks over-under: 231.5 points

Rockets vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -1100, Houston +700



What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, 114-107. Kevin Porter turned the ball over five times en route to a 2-for-12, 10-point finish. Houston has lost 10 of its last 11 games. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA.

Kelly Olynyk led the Rockets with 28 points on Tuesday. Christian Wood had 24 points and 18 rebounds. John Wall (hamstring) will not play again this season. Danuel House Jr. (ankle) and Avery Bradley (calf) are questionable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee beat Charlotte on Tuesday, 114-104. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Brook Lopez scored 22 points. Milwaukee occupies the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and is 3.5 games behind the top seed. The Bucks have a 37-20 record when scoring 100 points.

Milwaukee outrebounded Charlotte 48-38. The Bucks have won three of their past four games. Milwaukee averages 119.2 points per game, which is best in the league.

How to make Rockets vs. Bucks picks

