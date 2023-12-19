The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Milwaukee Bucks in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Milwaukee is 19-7 overall and 14-2 at home, while San Antonio is 4-21 overall and 2-9 on the road. The teams have split their two-game season series in each of the last five years, with the Bucks winning the last meeting, 130-94, on March 22.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Bucks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 249 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Spurs spread: Bucks -16.5

Bucks vs. Spurs over/under: 249 points

Bucks vs. Spurs money line: Bucks: -1686, Spurs: +917

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them, the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They were completely outmatched by the New Orleans Pelicans at home and fell 146-110. The Spurs have struggled against the Pelicans recently, as their game on Sunday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in the defeat, but he'll be out on Tuesday with an ankle injury. The Spurs lost by 15 points in their one previous game without Wembanyama this season, despite having eight players in double-digit scoring. They will need that type of balance again, while Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson -- who are both averaging at least 17 points per game -- will also need to step up and contribute even more.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks waltzed into their game Sunday with three straight wins, but they left with four. They came out on top against Houston by a score of 128-119. Damian Lillard continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from long range and dropping a double-double on 39 points and 11 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points and 17 rebounds, and he's now averaging a career-high of 31.4 PPG. With the two-time MVP plus Lillard, Milwaukee has little problems offensively as it ranks second in points per game and third in offensive rating. However, the team has taken a step back defensively from the unit that ranked fourth in defensive rating last season, as the Bucks rank 20th in the stat this year.

Key Betting Info

The Spurs have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 3-21 in that position. They better be ready for this one, as the Bucks are 19-6 when favored to win this season.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Bucks are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games vs teams that win less than 45% of games.

The Spurs are 8-15-1 against the spread in their last 24 games when not the favorite.

The Spurs are 4-7 against the spread in their last 11 games when on the road.

How to make Bucks vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 70% of the time.

So who wins Spurs vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 101-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.