The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Target Center. The Timberwolves are 4-4 overall and 3-2 at home, while Milwaukee is 7-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Wolves swept the season series last year which ended Milwaukee's six-game winning streak in head-to-head matchups.

Milwaukee is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.

Timberwolves vs. Bucks spread: Timberwolves +3.5

Timberwolves vs. Bucks over/under: 227 points

Timberwolves vs. Bucks money line: Minnesota +143, Milwaukee -170

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 116-107. Power forward Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 boards along with seven assists.

Minnesota has a top-10 defense with the addition of Rudy Gobert but the offense has fallen off from last year. After ranking eighth in offensive efficiency last season, the Wolves rank just 23rd this year. A big part of the team's struggles has been the play of D'Angelo Russell who is shooting a career-low of 39.4% and has his lowest scoring average since his rookie year. Anthony Edwards (illness) and Gobert (illness) are listed as questionable for Friday.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bucks' strategy against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Milwaukee put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 116-91 victory. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five steals.

Milwaukee has the league's best defense, leading the league in points allowed per game and defensive efficiency. It has also been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3%, which places it first in the league. The Bucks rank first in defensive rebounds and second in blocks per game. Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee) and Pat Connaughton (calf) remain out for Milwaukee.

