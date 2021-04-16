The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Bulls are 22-32 overall and 10-17 at home, while Memphis is 27-26 overall and 14-10 on the road. The Grizzlies won the first meeting this season on April 12, 101-90.

Memphis is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Grizzlies vs. Bulls over-under: 220.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Bulls money line: Memphis -165, Chicago +145



What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls were upended by the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, 115-106. Chicago has lost four consecutive games. The Bulls have a one-game lead for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Tomas Satoransky (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game. Zach Lavine (health and safety protocols) is expected to miss multiple games. He had scored 30-plus points in each of his last four games and is averaging 27.5 points per game, seventh in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies lost to the Mavericks on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday, 114-113. Memphis has lost three of its past four games. Jonas Valanciunas extended his franchise record of 16 straight double-doubles with 19 points and 15 rebounds. The Grizzlies have a half-game lead for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies will begin a season-long, seven-game road trip on Friday. Valanciunas had 26 points and 14 rebounds in his last meeting with the Bulls. Brandon Clarke (hip) is questionable for Friday's game. De'Anthony Melton (leg) has missed the last six games with a leg injury. Justise Winslow (thigh) has missed the last 10 games.

