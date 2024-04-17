The Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls square off in an Eastern Conference 9 vs.10 matchup in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday evening. The Hawks dropped six straight games to end the regular season. On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers blew out Atlanta 157-115. On the flip side, the Bulls have won two of their last three games. The winner plays the loser of the Heat vs. 76ers game to determine who will claim the No. 8 seed.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago. Chicago is a 3-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Bulls odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 222. Before making any Bulls vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Bulls spread: Bulls -3

Hawks vs. Bulls over/under: 222 points

Hawks vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -152, Atlanta +127

CHI: The Chicago Bulls have hit the team total Over in 31 of their last 45 games

ATL: The Atlanta Hawks have hit the 4Q Under in 33 of their last 48 games

Why the Bulls can cover

Center Nikola Vucevic is a top-tier rebounder and scorer in the low post. Vucevic has the ability to score around the basket and isn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old was 10th in the league in rebounds (10.5) this season with 18 points and 3.3 assists per game. He notched 45 double-doubles this season. In his last game, Vucevic finished with 29 points and 11 boards.

Forward DeMar DeRozan has the offensive firepower to thrive in the mid-range area. The USC product led the team in scoring (24 ppg) with 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. On April 11 against the Pistons, DeRozan had 39 points, seven assists and three steals.

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Dejounte Murray excels attacking downhill and getting into the paint. Murray has the bounce to soar high and power to finish through contact in the paint. He logs 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. Murray also averages 1.4 steals and shoots 36% from beyond the arc. In his last matchup, the Washington product tallied 32 points, three assists and made four threes.

Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is a versatile playmaker in the backcourt. Bogdanovic owns a pure jumper to space out the floor and will put the ball on the floor when needed. The 31-year-old puts up 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 37% from 3-point land. On April 10 against the Hornets, Bogdanovic notched 19 points and eight assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 219 points.

So who wins Bulls vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?