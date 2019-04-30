Carmelo Anthony free agency update: Melo not ruling out a return to New York Knicks

Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony will be looking for a new NBA home over the summer, and he isn't ruling out a potential return to his ex-team.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the Knicks in the offseason if they were also able to land Kevin Durant in free agency, Anthony didn't shoot down the idea.

"I have to see what's going on," Anthony said, via SNY. He added that he didn't have any inside information regarding Durant's decision making regarding his free agency: "You're asking the wrong person."

Anthony, who will be a free agent and able to sign anywhere he would want to over the offseason, last played in an NBA game as a member of the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8 -- an 98-80 loss to the Thunder. In that contest, Anthony struggled mightily, scoring just two points on 1-of-11 shooting against his former team.

Things didn't end super smoothly for Anthony in any of his past three stops however (New York, Oklahoma City, Houston), and there have been some suggesting that the former scoring champ calls it a career. However, Basketball Hall of Famer -- and Anthony's former Nuggets teammate -- Allen Iverson thinks Melo has more left in the tank.

"No way Melo should retire," Iverson said last November. "I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It's just got to be the right situation ... He's going to find his way to adapt to the game and the best spot. I believe in him, and I know he's strong enough. He has a strong foundation behind him as far as his family and friends. I really think he'll be alright. I'm in Melo's corner all the way."

While Anthony's days as an All-Star-caliber player appear to be behind him, he can still score, and could potentially contribute to a team in a reserve role. He's clearly not yet ready to call it a career, so it will simply be a matter of if the Knicks -- or any other team -- are interested in his services over the offseason.

Anthony played for the Knicks for seven seasons from 2011-17 and averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during his time with the team. He is seventh in all-time scoring for the franchise with 10,186 points.