We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland is 43-28 overall and 22-14 at home, while Charlotte is 17-53 overall and 8-29 on the road. This is their first meeting this season, but the Cavs won three of four matchups last season. Cleveland is 35-36 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Charlotte is 26-41-3 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 205.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets spread: Cavaliers -11.5

Cavaliers vs. Hornets over/under: 205.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Hornets money line: Cavaliers: -668, Hornets: +482

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Miami Heat, falling 121-84. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Cavaliers have scored all season. Evan Mobley led the team with 15 points and four rebounds, but no other Cavalier scored in double-digits.

Mobley returned in that game after missing the previous nine contests due to injury, however Donovan Mitchell (nasal) and Max Strus (knee) remain out for Monday. Cleveland is 33-16 with Mitchell in the lineup this season compared to just 10-12 when he's sidelined. The Cavs have lost three straight versus the spread, and they are 0-5 ATS this season when favored by 11 points or more.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They were completely outmatched by the Atlanta Hawks on the road and fell 132-91. Miles Bridges led the losing side with 27 points, while Nick Richards had a double-double on 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Charlotte ranks 29th in both offensive rating and points per game as both injuries and trade departures have had huge factors on that end of the court. Charlotte ranks in the bottom five in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage while ranking dead-last in free throws made. A bright spot has been the play of No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, whose 16.6 points per game rank third amongst rookies, trailing only Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hornets are 12-24 against the spread in their last 36 games as the road underdog.

The Hornets are 18-36-3 against the spread in their last 57 games after a day off.

The Cavaliers are 12-12 against the spread in their last 24 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

