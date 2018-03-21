Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds: NBA picks from computer simulation on 11-4 run
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Raptors vs. Cavs game 10,000 times
The Cavaliers finally get to add Kevin Love into their post-trade-deadline rotation just in time for a true test on Wednesday, when they host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET. The Cavs are favored by two points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 226.
Before you lock in your picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. The model, which powers the three largest fantasy sites, simulates every game 10,000 times and just locked in against the spread, over-under, and money line picks for this marquee Eastern Conference showdown. In fact, it says you can bank on one side of the spread almost 60 percent of the time.
The model is riding a hot streak in the NBA, nailing 11 of its last 15 spread picks. That includes its last two involving Cleveland, going with the Bulls (+7) in a 114-109 Cavs win on Saturday, and Cleveland (-3) in a 124-117 win over Milwaukee on Monday.
Now, it has examined every possible matchup, every player and every trend for Raptors-Cavs. We'll tell you that the computer is projecting LeBron James to finish with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Kevin Love to add 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Raptors have five players finishing in double-figures.
Demar DeRozan (thigh) is questionable for Toronto. He didn't play on Tuesday in a win over the Magic and coach Dwane Casey indicated his All-Star guard would sit one of the two games of the back-to-back to rest his aching leg. That would indicate he's likely to suit up on Wednesday.
The Cavs will be without Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring) and Kyle Korver (personal), with Rodney Hood (back) and Tristan Thompson (ankle) both questionable
Regardless, they'll have Love, who returned from a two-month-plus absence (hand) against the Bucks and put up 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in just 25 minutes. They'll also have LeBron, who put up a triple-double last time out against the Bucks.
But no team is hotter in the East than the Raptors, who have won 19 of 21 and hold a commanding five-game lead over Boston for the top seed.
So which side of Raptors-Cavaliers do you need to be all over Wednesday? And how do you navigate all of the injury questions? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations from the model riding an 11-4 roll on NBA picks.
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights, news
We have all the news, notes, scores and top plays from Wednesday in the NBA
-
LeBron no fan of play-in tourney idea
James calls the idea of a play-in tourney 'corny' and 'wack'
-
Updating NBA Playoff Picture
Things are completely wild out West, while there's still quite the logjam in the East
-
McGrady fulfilled a childhood dream
Not everybody gets to play for their hometown team, but T-Mac did just that and he's a legend...
-
George excited by Hayward's progress
A few years ago, George suffered a gruesome lower leg injury similar to Hayward's on opening...
-
LOOK: Designer makes Wakanda sneakers
Damian Lillard's 'Wakanda Forever' customs aren't for sale, but they should be