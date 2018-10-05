Celtics' Kyrie Irving spoke with Pelicans' Anthony Davis about teaming up in Boston, per report

There have been plenty of rumors involving Anthony Davis to the Celtics in recent past, and we'll continue to hear them for a while. Yes, it's possible that Boston could trade for Davis, but there are many hurdles to clear to even get to the possibility of the Pelicans thinking about trading their franchise star.

That being said, there is some new worthwhile information to at least consider. With Kyrie Irving verbally committing to re-sign with the Celtics, they have a core or Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown locked up for years to come. That, obviously, is an enticing group to play with, and according to a report from Jay King, Irving has talked to Davis about what it would look like with Davis joining the mix. Via The Athletic:

Several league sources have said they believe Davis could end up either with the Celtics or Lakers if the Pelicans were to move him. If he landed with the Celtics, he'd be reunited with former Team USA teammate Irving. The two have already spoken about what it would be like to play together in Boston, according to a league source.

Now, again, this possibility is still multiples steps away. For starters, Davis would have to indicate that he's not interested in sticking with the Pelicans long-term -- which would mean turning down the massive supermax extension he's eligible for next summer. Then, should he do that, the Pels would have to decide they want to trade him. And, on top of that, the Celtics would have to offer an enticing trade package to secure a deal. That's a lot of things that have to happen!

Plus, we have no idea about the nature of these conversations, or how serious they were. Still, the fact that this information is getting out to the public is something to take note of. Conversations like this don't always lead to players teaming up, but they certainly can, and it's worth remembering should the possibility of Davis leaving the Pelicans become stronger.