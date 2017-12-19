Celtics reportedly targeting Anthony Davis, who confronted Pelicans GM about rumors

It's no secret that the Boston Celtics are interested in acquiring Anthony Davis. Rumors have been swirling about their pursuit of the New Orleans Pelicans' big man for some time now, and according to the latest report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics haven't given up, even though the Pelicans currently have no plans to deal the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft. Via ESPN:

Davis remains an obsession of several NBA teams full of the necessary trade assets to unfasten him from New Orleans, should the Pelicans ever consider a rebuild --- or should Davis ever request a trade. Boston has remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis, and Davis knows it. However, the Pelicans have no intention of trading an all-world talent under contract through 2021, no matter the return.

At one point last season, Pelicans GM Dell Demps even had to tell that directly to Davis, who confronted Demps about the constant rumors.

Before the Cousins trade a year ago, though, Davis kept hearing talk of the Celtics trying to trade for him. He walked into GM Dell Demps' office and asked about it. "He told me that [Boston] was calling, but nothing was going to happen," Davis said. "At the same time, though, you see how organizations treat players. Isaiah Thomas. DeMarcus [Cousins] told me that the [Kings] told him that he wasn't going to get traded, but they traded him. Isaiah took his team to the Eastern Conference finals, and they traded him.

But even while receiving an assurance from Demps that he wouldn't be dealt, some recent moves around the league have Davis second guessing whether or not the front office is being completely up front with him -- a very honest and interesting bit of self-reflection from an often reserved star.

"It makes you wonder: Does this organization really have my back? I've been loyal to this organization. I love it here. I love this team. I think we're moving in the right direction. DeMarcus, Rondo, some other players that are helping us, but people get judged on winning. And I want to win. "It's not about the money. It's not about having fans. The most important thing to me: winning. That's what I want to do. And I want to do it here."

While it likely happens more than we know, it's pretty interesting to hear Davis say that he went to Demps and straight-up asked him about the trade rumors. And it was equally as fascinating to hear Davis be so open about how other trades have put doubts into his head regarding whether or not to fully trust the organization.

It certainly doesn't appear that a Davis trade is imminent, but with the Pelicans only hanging around .500, it's certainly worth monitoring the situation down in the Big Easy. If they feel the Davis-DeMarcus Cousins pairing isn't going to get them where they want to go, some sort of major shakeup -- though not necessarily a Davis trade -- could go down.