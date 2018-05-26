Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Kevin Love exits Game 6 after head-to-head collision with Jayson Tatum

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an unfortunate start, as Kevin Love had to head to the locker room just a few minutes into the game.

With LeBron James controlling the ball at the top of the key, Love set a screen on the low block for George Hill. As Hill ran off the screen, Jayson Tatum followed closely behind, and ended up colliding with Love. The two players clashed heads, with both left feeling the pain of the collision.

Tatum stopped playing defense completely as he held his head, while Love collapsed to the ground. He clearly took the worst of the collision, as he stayed down for a few minutes while the Cavaliers' athletic trainer checked on him out on the floor.

Kevin Love and Jayson Tatum just collided on the court. (➡️ @MillerLite) pic.twitter.com/FuRVHr3ree — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 26, 2018

Tatum ended up staying in the game, but Love had to make his way to the locker room for further evaluation.

Kevin Love heads to the locker room after colliding with Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Nq1ItoFhv3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2018

Hopefully Love will be able to return to the court soon, as the Cavs need all the firepower they can get if they're going to stave off elimination.