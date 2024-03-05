The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-21) will have the Boston Celtics (48-12) coming to town for a conference affair on Tuesday evening. The Cavaliers have dropped two of the last three games heading into this battle, and the New York Knicks beat Cleveland 107-98 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Boston is on a 11-game win streak, and the Celtics torched the Golden State Warriors 140-88 in their last outing. Jaylen Brown (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (quad) are questionable for Boston. Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Max Strus (knee) are both out for the Cavs, with Caris LeVert (elbow) questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 217. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Celtics. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Cavs:

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Boston -8.5

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Over-Under: 217 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Boston -347, Golden State +273

CLE: Has hit the 2Q Game Total Under in 27 of its last 35 games

BOS: Has hit the 1H money line in 25 of its last 29 away games



Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks:

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Darius Garland provides the Cavaliers with a shifty ball handler who uses his sweet jumper to stretch the floor but has the quickness to fly into the lane. The Vanderbilt product averages 18.4 points, 6.1 assists, and shoots 37% from beyond the arc. On Mar. 1, Garland totaled 29 points, four assists, and made eight 3-pointers.

Power forward Evan Mobley is an athletic big body down low in the lane. Mobley continues to pile up rebounds and easy looks in the paint as he uses his size to his advantage. The USC product is putting up 15.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and a team-high 1.6 blocks per game. He tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds in his last game.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a consistent three-level bucket-getter, has a knack for keeping defenders off balance, and scores in a variety of different ways. The five-time All-Star is ninth in the NBA in scoring (27.1) with 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. In Sunday's blowout win, Tatum had 27 points and five assists.

Forward Brown (questionable) generates offense at ease too. Brown utilizes his athleticism to rise for dunks and get around defenders with no problem. He's averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He's scored 25-plus in four straight games, including in his previous outing when Brown recorded 29 points, three boards, and three assists.

How to make Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks

