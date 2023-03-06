The Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to avenge last week's defeat when they host the Boston Celtics on Monday. After posting a pair of overtime victories over the Celtics early in the season, the Cavaliers (40-26) suffered a 117-113 setback at Boston on Wednesday. The Celtics (45-20) have very little time to regroup from their third loss in four games, a 131-129 double-overtime home setback on Sunday against New York. As the second night of a back-to-back, Boston's injury report is still to be determined, while Donovan Mitchell (finger) is questionable for the Cavs.

Tip-off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 6-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread: Cleveland -6

Cavaliers vs. Celtics over/under: 218.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Celtics money line: Cleveland -235, Boston +192

CLE: The Cavaliers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS win

BOS: The Celtics are 9-0 ATS in their last nine contests after allowing more than 125 points in their previous outing



Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland owns one of the best home records in the NBA at 27-7 and has won six of the last seven contests on its own court. The Cavaliers cruised to a 114-90 home victory against Detroit on Saturday as Darius Garland went 5-for-6 from 3-point range en route to 21 points. Mitchell scored 20 points and Evan Mobley posted his 19th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert also finished in double figures.

Mitchell led all players with 44 points in last week's matchup at Boston but is questionable to play Monday due to a sprained finger on his left hand. Regardless of his availability, the Cavaliers will need a stronger effort from Allen, who registered only five points over 39 minutes versus the Celtics last Wednesday. The 24-year-old center posted a double-double in each of Cleveland's first two meetings with Boston in 2022-23 and has 28 on the season.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is looking to avoid its third three-game losing streak of the season and first since late January, when it also dropped three in a four-day span. The club saw all five starters score in double figures on Sunday, with Jayson Tatum (game-high 40 points, 11 rebounds) and Al Horford (20 points, 14 rebounds) recording double-doubles. It was the fifth double-double in six contests for Tatum, who finished with 41 points, 11 boards and eight assists in the Celtics' home triumph over Cleveland last week.

Tatum and Horford both hit six 3-pointers and played at least 46 minutes in the loss to New York, while Jaylen Brown scored 29 points in 47 minutes. The 26-year-old Brown was Boston's leading scorer in its first two meetings with Cleveland this season, recording 32 points on Oct. 28 and 30 points five days later. The Celtics are fourth in the NBA in scoring as they average 117.7 points per contest.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks

