NBA MVP front-runner Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (21-6) hit the road to take on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers (15-13) on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 7-6 at home, while Boston is 10-4 on the road. Los Angeles is looking to build off a 114-107 win over the Washington Wizards, while Boston is hoping to bounce back from a 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. The Celtics are 17-10 against the spread, while Los Angeles is 13-15 ATS this season.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 4 points in the latest Clippers vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225.5.

Clippers vs. Celtics spread: Clippers +4

Clippers vs. Celtics over/under: 226 points

Clippers vs. Celtics money line: Los Angeles 152, Boston -180

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers netted a 114-107 win over the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. Los Angeles' small forward Paul George did his thing and shot 5 of 12 from downtown and finished with 36 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

The Clippers are nearing full strength for the first time in a long time. All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard is back in action and has made six starts this season. His presence, along with George, gives Los Angeles one of the best duos in the NBA. The Clippers supporting cast features several capable players including John Wall (12.6 points, 5.6 assists per game), Reggie Jackson (12.7 points, 4.2 assists per game), Marcus Morris Sr. (13.7 points, 4.9 rebonds per game), Ivica Zubac (10.6 points, 11.2 rebounds per game), and Norman Powell (14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds per game).

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the contest between Boston and the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Boston falling 123-107 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 31 points in addition to nine boards.

The Celtics are scoring 120.3 points per game, which is the best figure in the NBA this season. Small forward Jayson Tatum is the current betting favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, with per game averages of 30.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is also playing at an All-Star level, averaging 26.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

