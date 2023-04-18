The Boston Celtics are hoping to repeat their Saturday performance and grow their series lead against the Atlanta Hawks as the teams meet for Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Tuesday night. The second-seeded Celtics stormed out to a 30-point halftime lead in Game 1, and held off the seventh-seeded Hawks in a 13-point win.

The Hawks are hoping for more offensive firepower after being limited to just 99 points in Game 1. Trae Young was limited to 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting in Game 1, and Atlanta made just five of its 29 3-point attempts (17.2%).

Here's everything to know about Game 2, including streaming info, storylines and a prediction.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, April 18

Location: TD Garden, Boston

TV channel: NBA TV | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Celtics -10; O/U: 230.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Boston looked like it was well on its way to dominating this series through 24 minutes. The Celtics held a 74-44 lead after one half in Game 1 before they took their foot off the gas. The defending Eastern Conference champs scored just 38 second-half points, but still kept Atlanta at arm's length. The Celtics started off their run to the NBA Finals with a first-round sweep of the Nets last season, and they certainly wouldn't mind making it another short first-round series this year. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were their usual All-Star selves in Game 1, combining for 54 points, while guard Derrick White added 24 points and seven assists of his own.

Prediction

The Hawks probably won't be down by 30 at the half again, but this Boston team has too much talent, tenacity and playoff experience for a Game 2 letdown. Pick: Celtics -10