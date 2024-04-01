We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on tap for Monday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will host the Boston Celtics. Charlotte is 18-56 overall and 10-26 at home, while Boston is 58-16 overall and 26-13 on the road. The Hornets pulled off an upset 121-118 overtime win when the teams last met in November, which ended a six-game win streak by the Celtics in the head-to-head series. Boston is 38-33-3 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Charlotte is 28-43-3 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Boston is favored by 17 points in the latest Hornets vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 219 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 77-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Boston vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Celtics spread: Hornets +17

Hornets vs. Celtics over/under: 219 points

Hornets vs. Celtics money line: Hornets: +992, Celtics: -1805

Hornets vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Hornets

On Sunday, the Hornets couldn't handle the Los Angeles Clippers and fell 130-118. Charlotte has not had much luck with Los Angeles recently, as the team's come up short the last 10 times they've met. The Hornets' loss came about despite a quality game from Miles Bridges, who scored 33 points with seven rebounds. Rookie Brandon Miller added 22 points, while Vasilije Micic posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 assists.

Micic is one of three midseason acquisitions playing much better in Charlotte than in their previous city. He's averaging 11.4 points with the Hornets, after putting up just 3.3 points with Oklahoma City, while Tre Mann has seen his scoring average jump from 3.8 ppg with OKC to 11.8 ppg with Charlotte. Meanwhile, Grant Williams is averaging 13.4 points with the Hornets, compared to just 8.1 points earlier this season with the Mavericks. While Charlotte is 15 games under .500 overall against the spread (28-43-3), it is a game over .500 ATS as a home underdog (15-14-3). See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 223.5-point over/under. The Celtics came out on top against the Pelicans by a score of 104-92. The success was a return to things as normal for Boston, who in its previous outing suffered a shocking 123-122 upset defeat to Atlanta. All five Boston starters scored at least 13 points against New Orleans, led by Jayson Tatum putting up 23 points.

Boston also covered in that game, and it is 9-3 ATS over its last 12 games. However, the Celtics are just 1-3 ATS this season when favored by at least 15 points, including losing two of those games outright. Boston ranks first in the NBA in offensive rating and third in defensive rating, but it could be shorthanded on Monday as Jaylen Brown (hand) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) are both listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hornets vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 77-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.