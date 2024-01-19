The Denver Nuggets (28-14) go on the road to play the Boston Celtics (32-9) on Friday night in a potential 2024 NBA Finals preview. The Nuggets had their two-game win streak halted on Tuesday as the Philadelphia 76ers beat Denver 126-121. Boston continues to be one of the best teams in the NBA. The Celtics have won four of their past five games and 20 straight at home. On Jan. 17, the Celtics defeated San Antonio 117-98.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Boston is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 234. Before making any Celtics vs. Nuggets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Celtics:

Nuggets vs. Celtics spread: Boston -6.5

Nuggets vs. Celtics over/under: 234 points

Nuggets vs. Celtics money line: Boston -242, Denver +195

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the 2Q game total Over in 26 of their last 32 away games

BOS: The Celtics have won 20 straight at home

Nuggets vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an impactful presence all across the floor. Jokic rebounds the ball well, handles the ball with ease and has superb court vision. The five-time All-Star is fourth in the NBA in both rebounds (11.9) and assists (4.1) and 15th in scoring (25.5). Jokic has recorded 12 triple-doubles on the year. In his last outing, he tallied 25 points and 19 boards.

Guard Jamal Murray is a fearless scorer from any spot on the court. Murray has a sweet jumper and will put the ball on the deck when needed. The Kentucky product averages 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and shoots 41% from beyond the arc. On Jan. 14 against the Pacers, Murray racked up 25 points and eight assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a smooth, three-level scorer. Tatum uses his outstanding footwork to create space from defenders off the dribble or from the post. The Duke product ranks ninth in the NBA in points (27.1) with 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. In Wednesday's win over the Spurs, Tatum dropped 24 points and five boards.

Guard Jaylen Brown is another athletic contributor in the backcourt. Brown has the leaping ability to soar to the rim with a reliable mid-range jumper. The California product logs 23.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He's scored 30-plus points in four of his last six games. On Jan. 8 against the Pacers, Brown notched 40 points and five boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 231 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.