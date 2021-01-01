The Detroit Pistons will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 0-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Boston is 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Boston is favored by nine points in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Celtics spread: Pistons +9

Pistons vs. Celtics over-under: 215.5 points

Latest Odds: Detroit Pistons +9 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit remained winless after a 116-106 loss to Golden State on Tuesday. The Pistons had a 12-point second quarter lead, but scored only three of the game's 20 points to open the second half. A decisive 12-0 Warriors run extended their lead to 11 points in the fourth quarter, wiping out a three-point deficit with 8:22 left. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 27 points. The Pistons have not lost any of their four games by more than 10 points.

Grant has scored 25-plus points in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. Derrick Rose has scored in double figures in three consecutive games. The Pistons have lost six of their last seven home matchups with the Celtics. Blake Griffin will not play Friday night because he is in the concussion protocol. Killian Hayes (ankle) is listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics won their second consecutive game on Wednesday, racing past the Grizzlies, 126-107. Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 42 points before resting in the fourth quarter. He also made a career-best seven of 10 3-point attempts. Brown made 10 of 15 attempts from the field in the first half. A 17-0 second quarter run by Boston helped the Celtics to open up a 27-point lead on the way to a blowout victory.

Jayson Tatum had 16 points while Marcus Smart added 14 points, four assists and three steals against Memphis. Robert Williams led the Celtics with 10 rebounds. Brown had 24 points and 12 rebounds in his most recent meeting with Detroit last season. He totaled 50 points in two games vs. the Pistons last year. Javonte Green will not play on Friday due to health and safety protocols.

How to make Pistons vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Pistons spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll.