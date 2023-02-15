The Boston Celtics will try to bounce back from their overtime loss to Milwaukee when they face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Boston jumped out to a five-point lead in overtime, but the Bucks scored 13 of the final 15 points of the game. Meanwhile, Detroit has lost four of its last five games, falling at Toronto by one point on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 8 points in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.5.

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Celtics -8

Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 224.5 points

Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Boston -320, Detroit +250

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is expected to be without leading scorers Jayson Tatum (illness) and Jaylen Brown (face) on Wednesday, but their absences did not keep the Celtics from competing on Tuesday. They held leads multiple times at Milwaukee, including two separate five-point leads in overtime. The Bucks wound up winning in the end, but they were not able to cover the 9.5-point spread.

Shooting guard Derrick White led five Boston starters in double figures with 27 points on 10 of 24 shooting, and he completed his double-double with 12 assists. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon added 26 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench, while center Mike Muscala had 18 points and eight boards. The Celtics have now covered the spread in five straight games, and they are 12-2 in their last 14 home games.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit will be hungry for another win after coming up just short at Toronto on Sunday. The Pistons, who were 11-point underdogs in that game, lost by just one point after beating San Antonio in double overtime in their previous outing. Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic poured in 33 points on 10 of 18 shooting, knocking down three triples and 10 free throws in the loss to the Raptors.

Bogdanovic is having an excellent campaign, averaging 21.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range. Rookie center Jalen Duren scored a career-high 30 points in Friday's win against the Spurs, and he is averaging a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. Boston is going to have trouble playing with a shorthanded lineup in the second leg of a back-to-back following an overtime loss.

