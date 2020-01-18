Celtics vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden. Boston is 27-13 overall and 16-4 at home, while Phoenix is 17-24 overall and 8-10 on the road. The Celtics are a solid 23-15-2 against the spread this season and the Suns have also been above-average, with a 21-19-1 record against the number. However, the Suns are 7-1 against the spread in the their last eight head-to-head meetings with the Celtics. Boston is favored by six points in the latest Celtics vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The Celtics were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 128-123 to Milwaukee. One thing holding Boston back was the mediocre play of forward Gordon Hayward. He played for 32 minutes but put up just seven points on 1-for-10 shooting. Kemba Walker carried the Celtics with 40 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, helping the Celtics overcome what was a 20-plus point deficit in the first half.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Phoenix took down New York 121-98 on Thursday. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 21 rebounds, and point guard Ricky Rubio, who almost posted a double-double with 25 points and 13 assists, while also kicking in eight rebounds. Rubio is averaging 13.8 points and 9.4 assists per game while Ayton is posting a double-double average with 16.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.

