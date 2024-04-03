The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is 59-16 overall and 32-3 at home, while Oklahoma City is 52-23 overall and 23-15 on the road. The Celtics have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the East while the Thunder are third in the West but are only a half-game behind the No. 1 seed Nuggets. So could this be an NBA Finals preview?

The two franchises have split their last four head-to-head matchups, but Oklahoma City is 4-0 against the spread during that span. However, Boston is favored by 9 points in the latest Celtics vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Boston vs. Oklahoma City. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Thunder vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Thunder spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Thunder over/under: 231 points

Celtics vs. Thunder money line: Celtics: -383, Thunder: +302

Celtics vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Thunder

On Tuesday, the Thunder were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 109-105 to the 76ers. The loss stings even more because Oklahoma City was up 57-44 with 11:48 left in the third. Chet Holmgren went 7-for-14 from the floor and finished the game with 22 points and seven rebounds.

However, the Thunder were held back by a poor shooting night, as the rest of the team outside of Holmgren shot just 41.1% from the floor. Oklahoma City has lost its last four games when shooting 44% or worse from the floor as a team. Jalen Williams (ankle) missed Tuesday's game and is a game-time decision for Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the Celtics didn't have too much trouble with the Hornets on the road on Monday as they won 118-104. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points with seven rebounds and five assists in the victory and Sam Hauser tied for the team lead with 25 points off the bench.

Jayson Tatum also had 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season. Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season and should be All-NBA First-Team for a third season in a row. Jaylen Brown (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Thunder are headed into this one without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with an injury to his quadriceps. This year, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.3 points, 2.1 steals, and 6.3 assists on 53.9% shooting.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Thunder are 20-12-1 against the spread in their last 33 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

The Thunder are 11-7-1 against the spread in their last 19 games when not the favorite.

The Celtics are 10-10-2 against the spread in their last 22 games when the spread was between -10.5 to -7.5.

How to make Celtics vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Thunder vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 81-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.