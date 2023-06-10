The Phoenix Suns are weighing options regarding Chris Paul's future with the team and could look to trade or waive the veteran point guard this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

If Paul were to be traded, the team that lands him would have to pay his full $30 million freight next season. If he were to be waived, $15.8 million of his 2023-24 salary would be guaranteed by the Suns, and Paul would hit the open market as a free agent.

If the latter happens, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski listed four teams to watch for as potential Paul landing spots: The Lakers, Warriors, Clippers and Knicks.

The Lakers could pay Paul with cap space, with the amount depending on what they do with the rest of their roster -- namely Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, while the Warriors, Knicks and Clippers would all be looking to pay Paul between the minimum and one of the mid-level exceptions -- the taxpayer mid-level exception is roughly $5 million next season, while the non-taxpayer exception is projected at a shade over $12 million, which the Knicks could potentially offer.

Paul would presumably be looking at a starting role with either of the Los Angeles teams, depending on what the Clippers might do with Russell Westbrook should Paul sign there. Paul would surely back up Steph Curry with Golden State and Jalen Brunson with New York.