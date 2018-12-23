Clippers at Warriors odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line
The Warriors are on a back-to-back after barely hanging on vs. Dallas on Saturday
Nothing is easy these days for the Warriors, who seem to be in a fight to the end of games far more often than they used to be. Has the rest of the league closed the gap, or are the Warriors just doing a little of that regular-season relaxation thing? Maybe a little bit of both? The Clippers were on top of the West for a minute, but have now lost four of their last six.
Below is the viewing information, plus a pick against the spread, the over/under and on the money line for Clippers vs. Warriors.
Clippers at Warriors game info
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 23
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)
Should Stephen Curry or Tobias Harris be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.
Clippers at Warriors ATS odds, pick
- Line: Warriors -10.5, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Warriors are going to be looking to get right after nearly letting the Mavericks come back to beat them on Saturday. Plus Steph Curry and Klay Thomson both struggled with their shot on that night, and that isn't likely to happen two days in a row -- especially for Curry, who is shooting out of this world this season. Too much for the Clips.
- Pick: Warriors cover
Clippers at Warriors O/U line, pick
- Line: 234 total points, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Clippers have put up 125, 127 and 132 in their last three games. They have also beat the over in 19 of their 31 games this year. The Warriors will do their part.
- Pick: Over
Clippers at Warriors money line odds, pick
- Odds: Warriors -650, Clippers +450, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: That's pretty darn good value on the Clippers, a solid -- if sliding -- team. I wouldn't be opposed to a small wager on an upset in the Bay.
- Pick: Clippers, but not big
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights, updates
There are 11 games of NBA action on the second-to-last Sunday of 2018
-
Memphis-Lakers: Expert Picks, Line, O/U
The Lakers are looking for their seventh straight win at home
-
How to watch: Grizzlies vs. Lakers
The Grizzlies will look to halt a five-game losing streak
-
Curry, Green praise Mavs rookie Doncic
Doncic finished with 19 points and five assists, but the Warriors snuck past the Mavs on Saturday...
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Warriors
The Clippers will take a shot at the defending champs on Sunday night
-
Execs expect Davis on Lakers or Celtics
Executives across the NBA think that Davis' days in New Orleans are numbered