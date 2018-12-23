Clippers at Warriors odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line

Nothing is easy these days for the Warriors, who seem to be in a fight to the end of games far more often than they used to be. Has the rest of the league closed the gap, or are the Warriors just doing a little of that regular-season relaxation thing? Maybe a little bit of both? The Clippers were on top of the West for a minute, but have now lost four of their last six.

Below is the viewing information, plus a pick against the spread, the over/under and on the money line for Clippers vs. Warriors.

Clippers at Warriors game info

Date: Sunday, Dec. 23

Sunday, Dec. 23 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Clippers at Warriors ATS odds, pick

Line: Warriors -10.5, via Westgate Superbook



Warriors -10.5, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: The Warriors are going to be looking to get right after nearly letting the Mavericks come back to beat them on Saturday. Plus Steph Curry and Klay Thomson both struggled with their shot on that night, and that isn't likely to happen two days in a row -- especially for Curry, who is shooting out of this world this season. Too much for the Clips.



The Warriors are going to be looking to get right after nearly letting the Mavericks come back to beat them on Saturday. Plus Steph Curry and Klay Thomson both struggled with their shot on that night, and that isn't likely to happen two days in a row -- especially for Curry, who is shooting out of this world this season. Too much for the Clips. Pick: Warriors cover

Clippers at Warriors O/U line, pick

Line: 234 total points, via Westgate Superbook



234 total points, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: The Clippers have put up 125, 127 and 132 in their last three games. They have also beat the over in 19 of their 31 games this year. The Warriors will do their part.

The Clippers have put up 125, 127 and 132 in their last three games. They have also beat the over in 19 of their 31 games this year. The Warriors will do their part. Pick: Over



Clippers at Warriors money line odds, pick