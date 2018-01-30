Clippers reportedly planning to make a run at LeBron James in free agency

When the Clippers traded Blake Griffin everybody knew it was part of a bigger plan of some kind. The deal led to a large amount of cap space for Los Angeles and gave them some flexibility for the future. What that future is will largely depend on what kind of moves they're able to make.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, that future could involve LeBron James. The current Cavaliers forward is going to be the biggest name available in free agency this summer and nobody knows where he's going to go. There are many rumors he's giving Los Angeles some serious consideration, but usually that connection is related to the Lakers. Even if it is a longshot. However, James has multiple connections to Los Angeles that could make the Clippers another possible option for him.

The Clippers clearly believe they can make it onto LeBron James' free-agent short list come July and, according to league sources, will indeed move DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams before the Feb. 8 trade deadline if they can find workable deals to help them in that quest — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 30, 2018

The Clippers are willing to move Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan if they feel a legitimate shot at James is a possibility. Both have been connected in trade rumors so far this offseason, each to the Cavs funny enough, but so far those have stayed as rumors and nothing more.

Los Angeles is certainly biting off a lot here by going after James, but considering his connections to the city are related to business ventures, and not any attachment to a franchise, it's not the craziest thing ever. The Clippers did add Jerry West to their staff over the offseason and he's the kind of guy who can at least get a meeting with someone. If the Clippers can get that out of James, then that's a victory altogether.