The Utah Jazz (12-6) look to extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings on Monday when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (10-7). Clips star Kawhi Leonard is still finding his footing after missing 11 games since October 25, but is expected to play against Utah. Paul George scored 34 points to lead all scorers in the first meeting between the two sides on November 6, but the game ended in a 110-102 Jazz victory.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, where the Clippers are 5-4 this season. Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221.5.

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Clippers -3

Clippers vs. Jazz over/under: 223 points

Clippers vs. Jazz money line: Los Angeles -165, Utah +140

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday and carried off a 119-97 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had a 91-69 advantage. They got their victory thanks to several key players, primarily Norman Powell, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. George finished with 21 points on an 8-for-12 night from the field, and point guard Reggie Jackson added 20 points in the win.

Although the Clippers haven't been a great rebounding team overall, they have been strong on the defensive glass. As a team, Los Angeles pulls down 35.4 defensive rebounds per game (fourth in NBA), led by Ivica Zubac, who grabs 8.2 per start. He'll be tested against a Utah team that is sixth in the league in offensive rebounds, with 12.3 per game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Utah still got a big 118-113 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Much of Utah's success came via shooting guard Malik Beasley, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 29 points. Small forward Lauri Markkanen also played well and posted a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers stumble into the game scoring the fewest points per game in the league, and average just 105.2. The Jazz's offense has more to brag about, as they come in boasting the third most points per contest at 117.6. Behind Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson has been Utah's top offensive producer, and the former Sixth Man of the Year comes away with 18.6 points per outing this season.

