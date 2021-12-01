The Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 11-10 overall and 9-6 at home, while Sacramento is 8-14 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Clippers won two of three games between these divisional rivals last season.

Los Angeles is favored by eight points in the latest Clippers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5.

Clippers vs. Kings spread: Clippers -8

Clippers vs. Kings over-under: 216.5 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

The contest between the Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 123-104 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Paul George (27 points). Offense wasn't the problem for the Clippers but rather defense as LA allowed a season-high in points.

LA will be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Nicolas Batum (health and safety) so its frontcourt depth will be tested. But even without the two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Leonard, the Clippers' defense has been elite this season. It ranks third in defensive rating (104.0), fifth in points allowed (103.6 per game) and limits opponents to 16.9 FTAs per game, the fewest in the league.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, Sacramento found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 117-92 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Kings had a 14-point lead during the game and led for nearly 29 minutes but couldn't hold on for the win. Shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton wasn't much of a difference maker for the Kings; Haliburton played for 32 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Kings played that game without forwards Harrison Barnes (foot) and Maurice Harkless (knee), and their statuses are up in the air for Wednesday. If one or both are out, then the Kings will again rely on Chimezie Metu who had one of his best games vs. the Lakers. Metu had 14 points, 11 boards and three steals, with the rebound and steal totals setting new career-highs.

