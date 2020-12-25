The Los Angeles Clippers will look to stay on a roll when they take on the Denver Nuggets in a key early-season Western Conference matchup. The game caps the 2020 NBA Christmas Day schedule. The Clippers, who finished second in the Pacific Division and in the West at 49-23 during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, opened 2020-21 with a 116-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets, who finished first in the Northwest Division and third in the West at 46-27, lost to visiting Sacramento 124-122 on Wednesday. The Clippers won two of the three meetings with the Nuggets last year.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Clippers picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Last year, it went a stunning 61-33 on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Nuggets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Clippers vs. Nuggets:

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 224.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -140, Nuggets +120

LAC: Only team in the NBA to have four players average at least 18 points per game last season

DEN: Since Michael Malone was named coach, the Nuggets have improved their win total in four of five seasons

Latest Odds: Denver Nuggets +2.5 Bet Now

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is led by forward Kawhi Leonard, who led the team in scoring at 27.1 points per game in 2019-20. In 57 games, he averaged 7.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals. In the opener against the Lakers, Leonard poured in 26 points with two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes of action. Last year, Leonard was named to the All-NBA Second Team and All-Defensive Second Team.

Also powering the Clippers' offense is guard Paul George, who scored 33 points on 13 of 18 shooting from the floor against the Lakers. He also grabbed six rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes of play. George was red-hot, hitting five of eight 3-pointers, and his five threes were the most in a season opener in franchise history. Last season, he appeared in 48 games, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Despite that, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread. That's because Denver is among the NBA's elite and is looking for a third consecutive Northwest Division championship. Center Nikola Jokic was the Nuggets' top scorer a year ago, averaging 19.9 points per game. In 73 games in 2019-20, he also averaged 9.7 rebounds, seven assists and 1.16 steals in 32.0 minutes of action. He posted 13 triple-doubles, which is second all-time in franchise history for a season.

In the opener against the Kings, he scored a game-high 29 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 14 assists.

Also leading the Nuggets is guard Jamal Murray, who played in and started 59 games in 2019-20. He posted career-highs in points (18.5), assists (4.8) and grabbed four rebounds per game. Against Sacramento on Wednesday, he scored nine points, while grabbing four rebounds and snagging two steals.

How to make Clippers vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it's calling for 221 points. It's also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Clippers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that was up well over $5,000 on its NBA picks last season, and find out.

