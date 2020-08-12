Watch Now: Bill Reiter's Worst Matchup For Lakers In Playoffs ( 1:20 )

The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers will square off on Wednesday in what could be a playoff preview. Nikola Jokic leads the way for Denver, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George operate as the top options for the Clippers. On the injury front, Patrick Beverley (calf), Landry Shamet (foot) and Montrezl Harrell (self-isolation) are out for the Clippers. For Denver, Will Barton (knee), Gary Harris (hip) and Vlatko Cancar (foot) are out, with Jerami Grant (knee) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Clippers as 4.5-point favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 229 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -190, Nuggets +170

LAC: The Clippers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are one of the NBA's best teams and that manifests with dominance on both sides of the floor. L.A. boasts a top-three offense in the league, headlined by Leonard and George. The Clippers are above-average virtually across the board, including in shooting efficiency, offensive rebounding and turnover avoidance. From there, the Clippers rank No. 2 in the NBA in free throw rate, which helps to maximize efficiency.

Denver is a middling team defensively and, in the small sample size of the bubble, the Nuggets have the worst defensive rating in the NBA. On the other end, the Clippers rank in the top-five in overall defensive efficiency. L.A. is also elite at contesting shots, which leads to a top-three mark in the league in shooting efficiency allowed.

Why the Nuggets can cover

While the Clippers do present a strong defense, L.A. could be vulnerable without Beverley and, in short, the Nuggets are a tremendous offensive team. For the full season, Denver ranks as an above-average offense on a per-possession basis, with even more encouraging metrics in Orlando. The Nuggets are an elite offensive rebounding team, putting pressure on opponents with their size, and Denver ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in effective field goal percentage and turnover rate.

On an individual basis, Jokic is one of the game's best, averaging 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He is flanked by a strong supporting cast but, in particular, Michael Porter Jr. is shining in the bubble, averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in the last five games.

How to make Clippers vs. Nuggets picks

