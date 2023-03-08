The Los Angeles Clippers (43-33) are set to host the Toronto Raptors (32-34) on Wednesday Mar. 8. The Clippers are 16-15 at home and Toronto is 12-21 on the road. The Raptors are looking to bounce back from a 118-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, while the Clippers are looking to build off their 135-129 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Will Barton (illness) is listed as questionable for Toronto, with Norman Powell (shoulder) out for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Clippers vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228. Before making any Raptors vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 61-30 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Raptors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Raptors:

Clippers vs. Raptors spread: Clippers -3

Clippers vs. Raptors over/under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Raptors money line: Los Angeles -155, Toronto 130

Clippers vs. Raptors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 135-129 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 112-97 deficit. Shooting guard Paul George continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 42 points and 11 boards.

The Clippers are as healthy as they've been all season, and are adjusting nicely to the addition of Russell Westbrook to their starting lineup. In six games with the Clippers, Westbrook is averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. George (23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists per game) and Kawhi Leonard (23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists per game) continue to be dominant players for Los Angeles.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 118-113 to the Denver Nuggets. Despite the defeat, Toronto got a solid performance out of point guard Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 assists.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the fifth most in the league, while Toronto enters the matchup with 9.2 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. If Toronto can force mistakes from the Clippers, they will have a solid chance at covering the spread. Power forward Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season.

How to make Raptors vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.