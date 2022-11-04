The San Antonio Spurs (5-3) are coming off of their worst loss of the young NBA season but will try to bounce back at home against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. San Antonio should expect a better performance on Friday night with the return of Devin Vassell (knee) and Keldon Johnson (calf), after both missed the last game, and the former was out for the three games before that as well. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard (knee) will miss the game for Los Angeles, leaving things up to Paul George to carry the load on offense.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The key injuries that San Antonio was forced to contend with were simply too much to overcome in the Spurs' 143-100 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. San Antonio shot just 39.4% from the field and an abysmal 32.6% beyond the three-point line in the loss. The Spurs also lost the turnover battle in a big way and had 23 giveaways to Toronto's 11. The lone bright spot was the play of Keita Bates-Diop, who finished with 17 points.

The disappointing result against the Raptors doesn't take away from the fact that San Antonio has been tops in the league when it comes to creating scoring opportunities. The Spurs lead the NBA in assists per game (30.9), led by point guard Tre Jones, who dishes out 5.5 per contest. Jones has stepped into his role as a starter this season well, and also averages 12.3 points with 1.3 steals per game.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers took care of business on Wednesday in their last game against the Houston Rockets, 109-101. Marcus Morris posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and George added 28 points with five assists. Center Moses Brown provided a boost off the bench, and had 13 points with seven rebounds in just 12 minutes on the floor.

The Clippers will also be without Robert Covington (health and safety protocols), but should be able to work around that with solid team play in other areas. Los Angeles is fourth in the NBA in blocks per game (6.4) and Nicolas Batum had two off the bench against Houston. The Clips also have the third-best scoring defense in the league, and hold opponents to just 106.3 points per game and a field goal percentage of 43.2%.

