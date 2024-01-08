The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns look to bounce back from losses on Sunday as they match up on Monday night in Los Angeles. The Clippers (22-13) fell to the Lakers, 106-103, while the Suns (19-17) lost at home to the Grizzlies, 121-115. These two teams met in Phoenix last Wednesday, a 131-122 Los Angeles victory. The Clippers are 18-17 against the spread, while the Suns are 13-22-1 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Clippers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229.5 points.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Clippers -6.5

Clippers vs. Suns over/under: 229.5 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Clippers -242, Suns +197

Why the Suns can cover

Less than a week after a nine point home loss to the Clippers, the Suns play a back-to-back in Los Angeles after falling to Memphis on Sunday night. Despite the team's new 'Big 3' playing together, the combination of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal failed to beat the Grizzlies, who were without star guard Ja Morant. The Suns were outscored 35-18 in the fourth quarter and will need to turn around the momentum quickly heading into Monday night's contest.

Booker led the team on Sunday night with 24 points and eight assists while center Jusuf Nurkic grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with his 18 points in the losing effort. Durant produced a 23-10-5 line and Beal added 12-6-5 against Memphis. Phoenix reserves contributed only 22 of the team's 115 points on Sunday night and will have to play a far bigger role if the Suns are to knock off Los Angeles on Monday night.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles had won five straight games before falling on Sunday night to the Lakers. It leads the Pacific Division by one game over Sacramento and looks to add another game on the Suns who are 3.5 back. The Clippers' 'Big 3' of their own, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden combined for only 57 points in the team's defeat on Sunday night. Center Ivica Zubac was the star against his old team, scoring 22 points with 19 rebounds in the loss.

Against the Suns last week, George scored 33 points and Leonard 30 in Los Angeles' nine point road win. The Clippers won the rebounding and turnover battle each by four contributing to their success. Another key element is home court advantage for the Clippers, who are 14-4 when playing as the hosts as Crypto.com Arena.

