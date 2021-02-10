The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 6-18 overall and 4-7 at home, while the Clippers are 17-8 overall and 9-4 on the road. The Clippers won the first meeting of the season, 129-101 on Dec. 29. Los Angeles is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule

Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Clippers:

Timberwolves vs. Clippers spread: Timberwolves +10.5

Timberwolves vs. Clippers over-under: 222.5 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota fell 127-122 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Malik Beasley shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points, six dimes and nine rebounds. He scored 22 points in the final 8:39 of the game. The Timberwolves have lost four of their past five games. They overcame a 25-point deficit vs. Dallas but could not finish the job.

Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 22 points vs. Dallas. The Timberwolves lost four of five games on their road trip. D'Angelo Russell missed the second half with leg soreness after scoring six points in six minutes. He is questionable for Wednesday's game. Karl-Anthony Towns (health and safety protocols) is doubtful.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles lost 113-110 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The top scorer for Los Angeles was Lou Williams, who finished with 23 points. The Clippers have lost three of their past four games. Marcus Morris scored 16 points in Sunday's loss. Ivica Zubac recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Clippers lead the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.419) and free throw percentage (.848). Los Angeles averages 114.8 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the league. Paul George (toe) will remain out on Wednesday. Williams is averaging 18.7 points over his past three games.

