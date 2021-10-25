The Portland Trail Blazers (1-1), led by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, travel to Los Angeles to take on Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (0-2) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday, October 25 at Staples Center. The Trail Blazers lead the all-time series against the Clippers 147-84, but the Los Angeles has the last six matchups.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Clippers -3

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 232

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers moneyline: Clippers -150, Trail Blazers +150



What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 120-114 to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Paul George led the way for the Clippers, scoring 41 points, to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The Clippers won all three matchups against the Blazers in 2020-21 by an average of 13.7 points per game. Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined for Los Angeles.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

A well-balanced attack led the Blazers to a 134-105 win over the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns this past Saturday. With Rip City ahead 67-47 at the half, the game was all but decided heading into the third quarter. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and three blocks.

Portland is 1-1 under new head coach Chauncey Billups and ranks first in the NBA in points per game and second in the league in total three-pointers made.

How to make Clippers vs. Trail Blazers picks

