The Washington Wizards will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 22-10 overall and 11-6 at home, while Washington is 11-17 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Clippers have won the last two games between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by 12 points in the latest Clippers vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 236.

Clippers vs. Wizards spread: Clippers -12

Clippers vs. Wizards over-under: 236 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

On Sunday. Los Angeles fell 112-108 to Brooklyn. Paul George had 34 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. The Clippers have lost two of their past three games. Los Angeles missed 20 of 35 3-point attempts vs. the Nets.

Los Angeles committed 17 turnovers that turned into 27 Brooklyn points. Kawhi Leonard had his 13th straight game with 20-plus points, the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA. He finished with 29 points, making 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, and he totaled 13 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards earned a 127-124 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Washington overcame a 63-49 halftime deficit in the victory. Russell Westbrook almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 14 boards, and nine assists. Bradley Beal had 33 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds. Washington has won five consecutive games.

Beal leads the league with 32.9 points per game, and has the most 30-plus point games (18). Westbrook leads the NBA in triple-doubles this season with eight. The Wizards have scored at least 100 points in nine straight meetings with the Clippers.

