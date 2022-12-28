The Phoenix Suns will be without their star guard for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, the Suns announced that Devin Booker will be sidelined for at least a month with a left groin strain.

Booker missed Phoenix's three games prior to Christmas Day due to groin soreness, but he tried to give it a go on the holiday against the Denver Nuggets. He played just four minutes in the first quarter of the contest before leaving the game and not returning. Now, the Suns are clearly opting to be a bit more cautious with Booker.

The four-week timetable puts Booker out of action until late January, at the earliest, and means he's likely to miss at least 15 games. The Suns currently sit fifth in the competitive Western Conference with a 20-15 overall record. Keeping pace in the conference without Booker will be a tough task for a Phoenix team that is already without Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder.

In his absence, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton will have to shoulder more of the scoring load, while Landry Shamet, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee will all likely see an increase in playing time.

On the season, Booker is averaging a career high 27.1 points, along with 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game.