Draymond Green leaves Warriors' game vs. Spurs with pelvic contusion; X-rays negative

The Golden State Warriors entered their contest with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night extremely short-handed. Steph Curry was out with a sprained ankle, Kevin Durant couldn't play because of the very rare incomplete rib cartilage fracture and Klay Thompson was sidelined with a fractured thumb.

And unfortunately for them, by the time the game was over, they were without their last remaining All-Star: Draymond Green. The hardworking forward had to leave Monday's 89-75 loss due to a pelvic contusion.

The injury occurred early in the second quarter, when Green went up to defend a Danny Green drive. As the Spurs guard tried to get to the rim, he appears to inadvertently knee Green in the groin area.

Draymond Green went to the locker room because he got knee’d/kicked by Danny Green... pic.twitter.com/pRe2msKqnl — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 20, 2018

Green immediately doubled over in pain, and the Warriors soon announced that he had suffered a pelvic contusion, and would not return. The good news, though, was that the X-rays he received were negative.

Draymond Green left the game with a pelvic contusion. X-rays were negative. He will not return tonight. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 20, 2018

Green's absence was felt by the Warriors, who lost the unusual low-scoring game between the two rivals. Though perhaps it should have been expected considering all the talent that was unable to suit up.

This recent blow is obviously tough for the Warriors, as Green is the team's defensive anchor. This doesn't seem like a long-term injury, but if Green has to miss even a few games, it could be a wrap for the Warriors' chances at catching the Rockets for the top seed in the West.