Draymond Green is unlikely to get suspended for Game 3 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He is expected to be fined, however, thanks to an incident that took place in the fourth quarter of Golden State's Game 2 loss.

After a missed Malik Monk floater, Kings center Domantas Sabonis grabbed Green's leg, and in retaliation, Green stomped on his chest. He was immediately ejected from the game, while Sabonis was assessed a flagrant-1 foul.

Green has seemingly avoided a suspension for now, but he does have a history of being disciplined even in the postseason. He was infamously suspended during the 2016 NBA Finals, when Green received a flagrant-1 foul at the end of Game 4 for hitting LeBron James in the groin. That was his third flagrant foul point of the postseason, triggering an automatic suspension for Game 5 of the Finals. The Warriors lost that game and ultimately the series.

He was suspended in March of this season after committing his 16th technical foul, which triggers an automatic one-game suspension. Green was also ejected from Game 1 of Golden State's series against the Memphis Grizzlies last season after fouling Brandon Clarke on a layup attempt. He has fouled out of 12 playoff games in his career.

This has been a controversial season for Green all around. It began when he punched teammate Jordan Poole at training camp and had to take a leave of absence from the team. Green, who can become a free agent this offseason, is reportedly seeking a long-term contract extension from the Warriors. Poole received a four-year extension that could be worth up to $140 million. Ironically, before the postseason began, Green pegged the Kings as his preferred first-round matchup, though he cited the short travel between San Francisco and Sacramento as the reason for that.

The Kings now lead this series 2-0, and even with Green on the floor for Game 3, the Warriors have an uphill climb in front of them. Green is a future Hall of Famer and a critical part of the most successful stretch in Warriors history, but given his age, stylistic limitations, contract demands and series of controversies, it's now worth wondering just how much longer the Warriors will want to keep him around moving forward.