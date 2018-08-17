Dwyane Wade called out Jimmy Butler for a comment on Gabrielle Union's Instagram

Fellas, a good rule of thumb: It's a pretty bad idea to comment "WELL DAMN!" on a picture of your wife's friend, especially when there's a very, very good chance that friend is going to see it.

Yes, that still applies even if your friend's wife is the gorgeous Gabrielle Union.

This was the lesson learned by Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler this week, and what an important lesson it was.

After Union -- actress and wife of NBA vet Dwyane Wade -- took to Instagram on Thursday to share a nice photo of her going for a swim, Butler apparently could not contain his excitement and just had to vocalize his appreciation for the picture on his timeline. Butler commented -- you guessed it -- "WELL DAMN!"

It should come as no surprise that not only did Wade find out about Butler's comment, he also did not seem to be thrilled with his former Chicago Bulls teammate. He decided his best course of action would be to head over to Butler's profile and leave a nice little comment of his own.

After Butler posted a video with the caption "the good, the bad and the ugly," Wade had a pretty humorous response.

"Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you're gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like," Wade wrote.

Butler was quick to back off, saying "well that escalated quickly" and "point noted." However, he made sure to clarify that he was still planning on attending an unspecified barbecue, presumably one involving Wade and/or Union. Boy, what I would give to see how that conversation plays out at the barbecue. Should be a fun time!

Anyway, the water that Jimmy finds himself in seems to be significantly warmer than the water that Union was in.