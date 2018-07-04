Dwyane Wade's 16-year-old son, Zaire, is already scoring against NBA players

It's safe to say that Dwyane Wade's 16-year-old son, Zaire Wade, is off to a pretty good start with his basketball career.

A 6-foot-2 point guard in the 2020 high school class, the younger Wade put his talents to the test in a Miami Pro League game on Tuesday, playing with the likes of Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside and Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond. But it was his move against Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (another son of a Heat legend) that had the internet buzzing on the Fourth of July.

Toward the end of the game, Wade found himself matched up against Hardaway, came off of a screen and hit the NBA player with a clutch step-back that hit nothing but net.

Dwyane Wade’s 16-year-old son Zaire is NOT afraid of Tim Hardaway Jr...



You can see the shot and proud Papa Wade's reaction around the 10:10 mark of the video below.

Wade isn't yet ranked in the Top 100 in the 247Sports rankings, but his father Dwyane was relatively unheralded coming out of high school, and his career turned out pretty decent. Perhaps late bloomers run in the family.