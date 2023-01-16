MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play on Monday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers due to knee soreness, head coach Mike Budenholzer said during his pre-game media session. Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable and went through his usual warm-up routine prior to the game, but he and the team later decided that he would not go. Budenholzer said there was no setback prior to the game; the decision for him to sit was based on communication between Antetokounmpo and the medical group about how his knee feels.

The good news for the Bucks is that there's no concern about this being any sort of significant injury.

"We continue to think it's the stuff that he and us have dealt with -- for me it's each year that I've been here," Budenholzer said. "We don't think it's anything more than that. Him being healthy, taking care of him is always our priority, we're probably always going to err on the side of caution because we know how important he is to us."

Still, this is the third consecutive game that Antetokounmpo will miss due to his lingering knee issue, which is not what the Bucks need at this point of the season. They are 7-9 in their last 16 games to drop into a tie for third place in the Eastern Conference. Khris Middleton remains out due to his own knee problem, Jrue Holiday has missed five games during this stretch and now Antetokounmpo is on the verge of an extended stretch on the sideline.

The Bucks play again on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors, then do not play again until Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's easy to envision a scenario where Antetokounmpo also sits out against the Raptors, which would give him a full 10 days off before the contest against the Cavs. However, his status for Tuesday remains unclear.

"[Antetokounmpo sitting out vs. Toronto] hasn't been discussed," Budenholzer said. "We'll see how he feels after today. There's usually lifting and some other type of body stuff that will go into today. We'll see how he responds, see how he's feeling tomorrow, but there's been no discussion, no decision as far as tomorrow stands."

The Bucks are 4-4 with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup this season, but have lost their last three games when he does not play.