We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis is 14-23 overall and 3-13 at home, while Los Angeles is 24-13 overall and 8-9 on the road. The teams have split their two matchups this season, with both of those taking place in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 19-18 against the spread this season, while the Grizzlies are 16-21 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Los Angeles is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Clippers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Clippers vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers spread: Grizzlies +8.5

Grizzlies vs. Clippers over/under: 225.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Clippers money line: Grizzlies: +270, Clippers: -339

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies must've know the odds they were up against on Tuesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They took down the Dallas Mavericks 120-103, which marks the biggest victory the Grizzlies have managed all season. Memphis' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Desmond Bane, who scored 32 points to go along with nine rebounds.

Bane is one of the last Grizzlies left standing as the team has seven players listed as out for Friday, including Marcus Smart (finger) and Santi Aldama (knee), while others such as Ja Morant (shoulder) and Steven Adams (knee) are out for the season. Without all of these key pieces, Memphis has sloughed to the second-worst ranking in terms of both offensive rating and points per game. Bane (24.7 points per game) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (21.3 PPG) are the only active Grizzlies who are averaging more than 8.6 points per game.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Toronto Raptors 126-120 on Wednesday, which made it back-to-back wins for the Clippers. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were among the main playmakers for the Clippers as the former scored 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists, while the latter scored 29 points with seven assists.

L.A. is now 16-3 over its last 19 games as the trio of Leonard, George and James Harden are gelling together. The Clippers rank second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, and they also do it on the other end of the court, ranking fifth in steals per game. While Los Angeles is just 2-6 against the spread as an underdog, it boasts a 17-12 ATS record as the favorite.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Clippers picks

