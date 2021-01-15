The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Target Center. The Timberwolves are 3-8 overall and 2-4 at home, while Memphis is 5-6 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Grizzlies won the first of consecutive games between the teams on Wednesday, 118-107.

Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over-under: 224 points

Latest Odds: Memphis Grizzlies +2 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Brandon Clarke had 19 points and nine rebounds. Grayson Allen contributed 20 points off the bench. Memphis' reserves outscored the Minnesota bench, 50-21. De'Anthony Melton added 15 points. Dillon Brooks had an off night on Wednesday, missing 11 of 15 shots from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Grizzlies are 4-0 so far this season when Brooks scores 20-plus points. Memphis scored a franchise-record 80 points in the paint in the win over Minnesota. The Grizzlies will be aiming for their fourth consecutive win on Friday. They have won three straight road games for the first time since November of 2018. Memphis has won four consecutive games vs. Minnesota.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Malik Beasley scored 28 points for Minnesota on Wednesday and D'Angelo Russell had 25 points and eight assists. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds. While he was on the bench to open the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run to overcome a 12-point deficit and took a 94- 92 lead. The Timberwolves were outscored 38-17 in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves missed 19 of 24 shots from the field in the final quarter.

Minnesota has lost eight of its last nine games. Beasley is averaging 27 points over his past three games. Russell is averaging 25.4 points over the past five games. Towns has recorded double-doubles in all four games he has played. Minnesota ranks 27th in points per game allowed (118.7). The Timberwolves have have a 46-49 all-time record in the series, with a 28-19 home record.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 67-38 roll.