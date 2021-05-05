The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Minnesota is 20-45 overall and 12-20 at home, while Memphis is 32-32 overall and 18-14 on the road. The Grizzlies have won the last five games between the teams.

Memphis is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 237.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Timberwolves +3.5

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over-under: 237.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -165 Minnesota +145



What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves fell short against the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime this past Saturday, 140-136. Karl-Anthony Towns, posted a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds. Minnesota saw a season-best four-game winning streak come to an end.

Anthony Edwards had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists on Saturday. D'Angelo Russell finished with 17 points and 11 assists. Towns has 31 double-doubles this season.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis lost 118-104 to the New York Knicks on Monday. Ja Morant finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. The Grizzlies erased a 17-point deficit but could not complete the comeback. Memphis has lost four of their past five games.

Memphis is a half game behind the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have scored below their 113.1 points per game average in their last five. Memphis' final six games are all against teams below .500. Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) is out for Wednesday's game.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.