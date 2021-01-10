Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be out indefinitely after suffering a fractured knee, the team announced on Sunday. Following an MRI, he was officially diagnosed with "an avulsion fracture and associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise." The Hawks said a timeline for Bogdanovic's recovery will be announced later this week.

Bogdanovic was injured on Saturday night during the Hawks' loss to the Hornets. In the middle of the second quarter, he was making his way up the floor and tried to avoid LaMelo Ball, who was reaching for a steal. As Bogdanovic changed direction he was fouled by the rookie and accidentally clipped his own heel, which caused him to fall off balance. He landed awkwardly on his right leg, which buckled underneath him and sent him crumbling to the floor.

Here's a video of the injury, which is not pleasant to look at:

Bogdanovic had to be helped to the locker room and did not return to the game. At this point, we still don't know exactly how much time he'll miss, but it's clear this is going to be a long-term absence.

After an eventful offseason in which he was nearly traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Hawks in free agency. He was part of a major overhaul for Atlanta, which also brought in Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn. Unfortunately, Dunn, Bogdanovic and Gallinari have all gone down with injuries. Dunn hasn't played due to ankle surgery, while Gallinari has played just one-plus game this season and is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle.

Though they got off to a hot start, the Hawks have struggled lately, losing their last four games to fall to 4-4 on the season. They haven't exactly faced elite competition either, dropping contests to the Cavaliers, Knicks and Hornets (twice). If Bogdanovic is indeed out for a while it's going to get even more difficult for Trae Young and Co. Known for their potent offensive attack, the Hawks' have a dismal 101 offensive rating during the four-game losing streak, which is third-worst in the league over that time span.

If that wasn't bad enough, there's also been some drama off the court. John Collins reportedly criticized Young during a contentious film session and had support from various teammates. Players have also complained about head coach Lloyd Pierce, questioning his in-game decision making.

All told, it's clear that things are not going to plan in Atlanta this season. They had hopes of surging into the playoff picture but between the injuries and internal strife that task is going to be much more difficult than they anticipated.