Hawks' Chandler Parsons diagnosed with concussion, whiplash after car accident following practice

Chandler Parsons has largely been relegated to the bench in recent years thanks in part to a series of injuries that greatly diminished his effectiveness. His knee has been the primary culprit, as a number of issues including a torn meniscus sapped his athleticism after signing with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks during the offseason, and while he hadn't played much for his new team, he was typically at least healthy enough to step onto the floor. On Wednesday, unfortunately, he suffered another injury, but of a very different sort.

Parsons was involved in a car accident after leaving practice on Wednesday, the Hawks announced. He has been diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash and is currently in the NBA's concussion protocol. While further details of the accident are not yet known, thankfully Parsons is seemingly fine beyond those injuries. Things obviously could have been worse.

Parsons has played only five games for the Hawks this season, but circumstance is the biggest reason why. The rebuilding Hawks acquired Parsons only as part of a trade meant to clear a roster spot, as it sent the contracts of Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee—similar in size to Parsons' but split across two players—to Memphis. The Hawks are focused on developing their young players, and spent two top-10 picks on players at Parsons' position in Cam Reddish and DeAndre Hunter. That has allowed Parsons to play only spot duty off of the bench.

Of not playing, Parsons told Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype in December "It sucks. It really sucks. Obviously, I want to play. I want to help." His contract expires this offseason, so he will have a chance to find a new team willing to give him minutes, but this situation won't help matters. It is yet another injury for a player who has already suffered more than most can sustain. It will be a long road back for a player once valued enough to earn a max contract.