Hawks vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET tonight at the Target Center. Minnesota is 15-34 overall and 6-18 at home, while Atlanta is 13-38 overall and 5-21 on the road. Minnesota limps into Wednesday's matchup having lost 10 consecutive games. Atlanta, meanwhile, has lost six of its last nine. Minnesota is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 239.





Hawks vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -4.5

Hawks vs. Timberwolves over-under: 239 points

Hawks vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -184, Atlanta +164

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

It was close but the Timberwolves were unable to secure the victory as they fell 113-109 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 10-point finish. Center Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double against the Kings, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Minnesota's big man, who's averaging 30.7 points over his last six games, has now recorded a double-double in three of his last five outings.

In addition, Minnesota has fared well against Atlanta on its home court, winning five of the last seven home games against the Hawks.

What you need to know about the Hawks

It was a hard-fought game, but Atlanta had to settle for a 123-115 loss against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Atlanta's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward John Collins, who dropped a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Trae Young, who had 34 points and seven assists. Young, who's scored 34 or more points in three of his last five games, has recorded a double-double in five of his last seven outings.

Now, Young will look to take advantage of a Timberwolves defense that's giving up 115.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA. In his last game against Minnesota, Young filled the stat sheet with 37 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

