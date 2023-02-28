The Atlanta Hawks will play the fourth game of their five-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards. Atlanta opened the homestand with a loss to New York, but it responded with wins over Cleveland and Brooklyn. Washington is coming off back-to-back losses against the Knicks and Bulls, losing to Chicago by 20 points on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 7 points in the latest Hawks vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234. Before entering any Wizards vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Wizards spread: Hawks -7

Hawks vs. Wizards over/under: 234 points

Hawks vs. Wizards money line: Atlanta -278, Washington +222

Hawks vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

Why the Hawks can cover

Head coach Quin Snyder will make his Atlanta debut on Tuesday night after taking over for Nate McMillan, who was fired during the All-Star break. Interim coach Joe Prunty led the Hawks to a pair of wins, including Sunday's buzzer-beating win against Brooklyn courtesy of star guard Trae Young. Snyder took the Jazz to the playoffs six years in a row, and Utah had the best record in the NBA under his guidance in 2020-21.

Young is averaging 27.0 points and 10.2 assists per game, hitting the game-winning basket as time expired on Sunday. Atlanta is currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting 3.5 games back of the sixth-place Nets. The Hawks are 4-1 in their last five home games and are 6-0 in their last six home games against Washington. The Wizards could be down two starters tonight as point guard Monte Morris (back) has already been ruled out while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is doubtful.

Why the Wizards can cover

Atlanta is having to make a coaching transition on Tuesday night, which could be a major distraction heading into this matchup. The Hawks are also coming off an emotional win over the Nets and have dominated Washington of late, making this a trap game on their schedule. Washington is led by Bradley Beal, who is averaging 22.7 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Beal is shooting a career-best 51.3% from the floor and has averaged 21.3 points in 30 career games against the Hawks. Washington has a half-game lead over Chicago in the race for the No. 10 seed in the play-in tournament, so it cannot afford another loss on Tuesday. Despite their lack of wins in this series, the Wizards have covered the spread in four of their last six games against Atlanta.

How to make Hawks vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Wizards vs. Hawks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.