Heat vs. 76ers: Justise Winslow steps on Joel Embiid's mask after it came off during Game 3
Winslow had a great half, but this was definitely his most memorable moment
Heat forward Justise Winslow played perhaps the best half of basketball of his life during Thursday's Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but his most memorable moment had nothing to do with the way he played.
Winslow, who finished the half with 19 points and six rebounds while making 4-of-5 3-pointers, raised some eyebrows when a piece of Sixers center Joel Embiid's mask fell off during play. As Winslow went to pick up the piece lying near the free-throw line, he (almost certainly intentionally) stepped on it before picking it up. As if that weren't enough, it then appeared that Winslow tried to break the mask with his bare hands.
Winslow's a strong guy, but there was no chance he was breaking a mask probably made of space-age fibers that doctors spent weeks perfecting.
Embiid got the mask fixed and returned to the court, finishing the half with 11 points and three rebounds.
