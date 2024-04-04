We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami is 42-33 overall and 20-17 at home, while Philadelphia is 41-35 overall and 19-19 on the road. The Heat have won two of three matchups this season, including the lone meeting in Miami, 119-113, on Christmas Day. The Sixers are 42-34 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Heat are 36-36-3 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are favored by 2.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 210 points. Before entering any Heat vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. 76ers spread: Heat -2.5

Heat vs. 76ers over/under: 210 points

Heat vs. 76ers money line: Heat: -140, 76ers: +118

What to know about the Heat

The Heat waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with two straight wins, but they left with three after a 109-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Terry Rozier was the offensive standout as he went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Rozier averaged 23.2 points across 30 games with the Hornets earlier this season, and just 15.1 points through his first 20 games with Miami, but he's put up 21.1 points over his last eight contests. Miami would certainly like more of this recent surge in production from Rozier as the team struggles offensively, ranking in the bottom 10 in points per game, offensive rating and field goal percentage. However, Miami is elite on the other end of the court, despite ranking last in the league in blocks, as the Heat rank fourth in scoring defense and sixth in defensive rating. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 109-105 win. Philadelphia was down 57-44 with 11:48 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point victory. Joel Embiid made his return after missing two months of action, and he had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes. Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday, as are Tyrese Maxey (hip) and Tobias Harris (knee).

Philly has now covered in four straight games, and it is 8-2 ATS over its last 10 games. While the team has the sixth-best ATS record in the NBA (42-34), the Sixers are just 3-9 versus the spread when underdogs between +1 and +4 points. This matchup has major playoff and play-in implications as the Sixers are 1.5 games back of Miami for the No. 6 spot, which is the final spot that avoids the NBA Play-In Tournament. See which team to pick here.

